Grand Haven forecast

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming south-southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
