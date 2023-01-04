Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Areas of dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with temperatures in the 40s falling to around 38 by 5 p.m. South-southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Areas of fog before 8 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.