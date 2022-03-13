Today: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Cloudy through- mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high around 40. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West-southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.