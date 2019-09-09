Grand Haven forecast

A more summer-like pattern will arrive for the middle of the week, with highs reaching back into the 80s. There will also be a risk for thunderstorms from Tuesday onward, especially by Thursday night and Friday.
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 16 to 18 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
