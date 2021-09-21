Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Temperatures falling to around 64 by 5 p.m. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph becoming north-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
