Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West-southwest wind 10 to 17 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
