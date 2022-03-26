Windy. Light snow this morning will taper off this afternoon, but it will remain cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
