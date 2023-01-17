Today: Rain likely, mainly after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
