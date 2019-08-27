Today: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high around 70. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
