Today
A chance of rain and snow showers before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 2- p.m. and 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 35 by 2 p.m. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 27 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
