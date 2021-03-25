Today: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 36. Northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
