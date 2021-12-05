Today: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain showers after 1 p.m. High near 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
