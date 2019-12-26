Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
