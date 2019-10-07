Grand Haven forecast

Today
Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
