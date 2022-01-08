Today: A 10 percent chance of snow showers after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Rain showers likely, possibly mixed with snow showers and freezing rain before 7 p.m., then rain showers likely between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 23. South-southwest wind around 18 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.