Flood warning
The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River at Robinson Township until further notice.
At 10 a.m. Sunday the stage was 13.3 feet, which is flood stage for the area. The river will continue rising to near 14.2 feet by early Thursday morning.
Impact: At 13.9 feet, several homes in the Vanlopik subdivision are surrounded by water.
This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7 feet on Feb. 28 2019.
Forecast
Today
A 30 percent chance of snow before 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Tonight
A chance of snow before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain between 4-5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
A chance of snow after 1 p.m., mixing with drizzle after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday
Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35.
Friday Night
Rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday
Snow. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.
