Today: Showers. High near 40. East wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three-quarters and 1 inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after midnight. Low around 30. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.