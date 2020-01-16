Grand Haven forecast

A winter storm on Friday night into Saturday followed by lake-effect snows Saturday night and Sunday will also cause travel slowdowns.
Minor lakeshore flooding is possible today. Another round of lakeshore flooding looks possible for later Saturday into Sunday. Waves over 10 feet look likely with this next storm.
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 22 by 1 p.m. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North-northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Friday night: Snow, could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Low around 27. Southeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.
Saturday: Rain and snow before noon, then rain between noon and 4 p.m., then rain and snow after 4 p.m. High near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.