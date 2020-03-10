Today: Showers likely before 8 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 42. North wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
