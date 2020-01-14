Grand Haven forecast

Today: Patchy freezing drizzle before 9 a.m., then areas of drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 17 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 1 and 2 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 1 and 4 p.m., then rain likely after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday night: Rain likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 8 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
