Grand Haven forecast

Today: Showers, mainly before 4 p.m. High near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
