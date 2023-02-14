Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with occasional light rain. Low around 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.