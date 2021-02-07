Today: Snow likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Patchy blowing snow before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as minus 6. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West-northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.