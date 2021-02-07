Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.