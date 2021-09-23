Today: Showers. High near 54. North wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to near 53 by 9 p.m, then rising to around 57 during the remainder of the night. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
