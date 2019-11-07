Grand Haven forecast

Today: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 and 2 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 29. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. North-northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
