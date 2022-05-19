Today: Partly sunny, with a high around 70. South-southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.