Grand Haven forecast

A lakeshore flood warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Southwest winds of 35-45 mph with higher gusts are expected through tonight.
Waves will be building to 10-14 feet today. The highest waves will be north of Holland this afternoon and evening. Waves will still be 6-8 feet at daybreak Wednesday.
Beach erosion is expected to be worse than from the storm last Wednesday, especially on southwest-facing shoreline. Large waves will erode the dune base, which can lead to bluff collapse. Lakeshore flooding is also expected in low-lying areas and along river mouths.
Today: Showers, mainly after 11 a.m. High around 50. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
