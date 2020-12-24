A winter weather advisory is in effect for the West Michigan Lakeshore, including Ottawa County, through 7 p.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 inches over far eastern counties to 9 inches by the Lakeshore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Today: Snow showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Temperatures falling to around 21 by 2 p.m. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
