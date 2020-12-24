Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.