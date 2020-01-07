A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for the immediate Lake Michigan shore in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties from 7 p.m. today through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected, with waves of up 6 to feet.
Grand Haven forecast:
Today: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Light east wind becoming southeast 12 to 17 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
