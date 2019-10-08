Today
Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 46. East wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. East southeast wind around 6 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday
Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday
A chance of showers before 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Columbus Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.