Dry air has increased the risk for small fires to spread out of control today amid dry vegetation. In addition, scattered thunderstorms will likely develop this evening into the night. There is a marginal (low but not zero) probability for a thunderstorm to produce locally large hail or damaging wind gusts in Southwest Michigan. Thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday.
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.