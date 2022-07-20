A beach hazard statement from the National Weather Service calls for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches, from St. Joseph to Manistee, through 8 p.m. today. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. Wave heights may exceed 6 feet at the Grand Haven pier.
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 14 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
