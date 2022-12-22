Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High around 35F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Tonight
Snow heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions...especially late. Low 12F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
A blizzard warning is in effect from 4 p.m. today through Saturday night for a large portion of West Michigan, including Ottawa County. The winter storm will bring hazardous winter weather to much of the region. Snow, blowing snow and very cold temperatures will cause significant disruptions to travel and other activities. Strong winds on Friday may result in power outages.
Today: A chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain and snow. High near 36. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
