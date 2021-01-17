Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.