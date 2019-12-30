Today
Rain showers before 4 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Temperature falling to around 35 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 9 p.m. Low around 30. Southwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Tuesday
Snow showers before 2 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. High near 34. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain showers and freezing rain before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
New Year's Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.