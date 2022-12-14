Today: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. High near 40. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Rain before 1 a.m.; then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 1 and 4 a.m.; then rain after 4 a.m. Low around 33. Breezy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
