A winter weather advisory for Ottawa County remains in effect until noon today.
Snowfall totals from Monday night and this morning will be greater in southeastern locations and less in northwestern locations. Areas near Holland, Grand Rapids and Alma may see about 2-4 inches of accumulation by this morning. Areas near Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing and Jackson may see 4-7 inches of accumulation.
Travel will be difficult this morning. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause snow drifts on area roadways. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Grand Haven forecast:
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as minus 5. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as minus 4. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east-southeast after midnight.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as minus 7. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East-southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.