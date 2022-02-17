Accumulating snow is expected to develop this afternoon, and continue into tonight before ending. Areas south of a line from South Haven to Lansing will see the best potential of snow accumulations. This snow will cause snow-covered and slick roads.
Today: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy and turning colder, with temperatures falling to around 24 by 5 p.m. North wind 14 to 16 mph.
