A winter storm is slated to move into the Great Lakes region by Friday, though the exact track is still in flux. Locations across central and southern Lower Michigan are forecast to receive the heaviest amount of snow, likely over 4 inches and possibly over 6 inches. This will add delays to the Friday evening commute by creating slushy and slippery roads.
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
