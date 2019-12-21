Grand Haven forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
