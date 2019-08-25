Grand Haven forecast

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 80.
Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
