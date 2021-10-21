Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 54 by 5 p.m. West-southwest wind 13 to 17 mph becoming north-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North-northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.