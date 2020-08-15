Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 81. East-southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North-northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 80. West-northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
