Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East-southeast wind around 6 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North-northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
