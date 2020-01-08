A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. today. Minor flooding and beach erosion are expected. Waves of 6-10 feet on Lake Michigan.
Grand Haven forecast:
Today: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Light east wind becoming east-southeast 11 to 16 mph in the evening.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain showers likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind 20 to 22 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 42.
