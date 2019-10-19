Grand Haven forecast

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light east-northeast wind becoming east-southeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.