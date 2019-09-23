Grand Haven forecast

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South-southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
A chance for rain again Wednesday.
