Grand Haven forecast

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. today through 8 a.m. Friday.
Include some warm clothes with your Halloween costumes. Conditions this evening look a bit unpleasant for trick-or-treating, with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 30s through the evening alongside cold rain that will switch over to snow. Some snow accumulations will be possible by Friday morning, mainly on grassy surfaces.
Today: Rain. High near 40. North-northeast wind at around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Steady temperature around 38. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night: A 50 percent chance of rain after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
