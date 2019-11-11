Today
Snow, mainly before 4 p.m. High near 29. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North northwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 27.
Wednesday Night
Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
