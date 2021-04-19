A strong cold front will bring a chance for rain showers today and usher in cooler weather for much of this week. Accumulating snow is possible late Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. This may create slick travel, especially across Southern Lower Michigan.
Today
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 43. West southwest wind 13 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1-5 a.m., then a chance of snow after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
